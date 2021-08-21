UNIBEN to strengthen collaboration with Benin-Owena River Basin Development

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Prof. Lilian Salami, says the University is willing to encourage efforts that will add value to the Institution’s goals and objectives, including the production of internationally-competitive graduates.

Salami stated this when she played host to the Management team of the Benin-Owena River Basin Development Authority, led by the Managing director, Engineer Saliu Ahmed, on Thursday in Benin.

Salami, who was impressed with the River Basin Authority’s research projects in the University, pointed out that the students in the Faculties of Life Sciences, Agriculture and Engineering were the greatest beneficiaries as their practical knowledge base would be enhanced.

Salami, therefore, said she was ready to support any effort geared towards the sustenance of the projects.

Earlier, the Managing Director of the Benin-Owena River Basin Development Authority, Engineer Ahmed, who is an alumnus of the University, praised the Vice Chancellor for achieving so much in such a short time after assuming office.

He said he was happy that the partnership with the University, especially in setting up a joint Analytical Laboratory at the Faculty of Life Sciences, is yielding the desired results in the quality of graduates being produced by the Faculty.

Describing the University of Benin as a great resource base, Engineer Ahmed asked for more collaborations in the area of agriculture in order to successfully key into the federal government’s shift of focus from oil to agriculture.

The Managing Director announced that a new borehole project with overhead storage tanks is to be connected to the Laboratory building. The project is expected to be completed within a month. (NAN)

