UNIBEN to strengthen collaboration with Benin-Owena River Basin Development

August 21, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Education, News, Project 0



The of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Prof. Lilian Salami, says the University is willing to encourage efforts that will add value to the Institution’s goals and objectives, including the production of internationally-competitive graduates.

Salami stated when she played host to the Management team of the Benin-Owena River Basin Authority, led by the Managing director, Engineer Saliu Ahmed, Thursday Benin.

Salami, who was impressed with the River Basin Authority’s research projects the University, pointed that the students the Faculties of Life Sciences, Agriculture and were the greatest beneficiaries as practical knowledge base would be enhanced.

Salami, therefore, said she was ready to support any effort geared towards the sustenance of the projects.

Earlier, the Managing Director of the Benin-Owena River Basin Authority, Engineer Ahmed, who is an alumnus of the University, praised the for achieving so much such a short time after assuming office.

He said he was happy that the partnership with the University, especially setting a joint Analytical Laboratory at the Faculty of Life Sciences, is yielding the desired results the quality of graduates being produced by the Faculty.

Describing the University of Benin as a great resource base, Engineer Ahmed asked for more collaborations the area of agriculture order to successfully key into the federal government’s shift of focus from oil to agriculture.

The Managing Director announced that a new borehole project with overhead storage tanks is to be connected to the Laboratory building. The project is expected to be completed within a month. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,