UNIBEN still part of ASUU strike – Chapter chairman

By Usman Aliyu

Leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, University of Benin (UNIBEN) Branch, has urged the public to disregard a speculation that it has pulled out of the ongoing national strike.

This is contained in a statement on Wednesday in Benin, by Dr. Ray Chikogu, branch chairman of the union.

Chikogu stressed that the branch was irrevocably committed to execute the industrial action to a logical conclusion.

“The leadership of the University of Benin Branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has read with amusement, a piece of information purporting that the University of Benin has backed out of the ongoing ASUU strike and that the university will resume normal activities on Sept.

“The branch is more than aware that the intelligentsia have a moral obligation to rescue public tertiary education.

“For us, it is no retreat, no surrender. We have no doubts whatsoever that the verdict of history will be on the side of ASUU,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

