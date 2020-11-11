UNIBEN postpones Post-UTME screening

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) has postponed its Post-UTME (PUTME) admission screening to Dec. 2.

Dr Benedicta Ehanire, Public Relations Officer of UNIBEN, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Benin.

“The University of Benin (UNIBEN) Post-UTME (PUTME) Admission Screening Exercise for 2020/2021 that was formerly scheduled to take place from Nov. 23,2020 to Dec. 8,2020 has been rescheduled.

“It will now hold from Dec. 2,2020 to Dec. 12,2020 at designated centres within Ugbowo campus of the university,” she said.

Ehanire said that the website would close by Nov.19,adding that all applications must be concluded online not later than midnight of the date.

“Candidates who pay after the deadline of Nov. 19,2020 will not be screened.

“Candidates are advised to go back online as from Nov. 25,2020 to print out the specific date, venue and time for screening,” she said.