UNIBEN mgt dismisses alleged plan to reopen for academic activities

By Usman Aliyu

Management of the University of Benin has dismissed information circulating that the institution was set to resume academic activities on Oct. 20.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the social networking platforms were saturated with the rumour two weeks after the university released details for its post UTME and Direct Entry screenings.

But the authorities in a statement issued by Dr Benedicta Ehanire, Public Relations Officer on Monday in Benin, advised students, parents and the public to disregard such information.

The institution, she said, had not announced any date for resumption. (NAN)

