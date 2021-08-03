UNIBEN matriculation holds Aug. 10 — PRO

University of Benin (UNIBEN), has fixed Aug. 10 its 2020/2021 academic session virtual matriculation.

is contained by institution’ Public Relations Officer, Benedicta Ehanire on Tuesday Benin.

Ehanire, however, said that only two selected students from each of faculties would be physically present at venue of exercise.

“The virtual matriculation of newly admitted students the University of Benin (UNIBEN) the 2020/2021 academic session holds on Tuesday 1 Aug. 10, 2021 at 11a.m.

“Only two selected students each from the faculties are to be physically present at the venue of the matriculation.

“The rest of the matriculating students will be sent zoom links via their portals their participation,’’ Ehanire said. (NAN)

