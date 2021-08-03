UNIBEN matriculation holds Aug. 10 — PRO

The University of Benin (UNIBEN), has fixed Aug. 10 for its 2020/2021 academic session virtual matriculation.

This is contained in a statement by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Dr Benedicta Ehanire on Tuesday in Benin.

Ehanire, however, said that only two selected students from each of the faculties would be physically present at the venue of the exercise.

“The virtual matriculation of newly admitted students into the University of Benin (UNIBEN) for the 2020/2021 academic session holds on Tuesday 1 Aug. 10, 2021 at 11a.m.

“Only two selected students each from the faculties are to be physically present at the venue of the matriculation.

“The rest of the matriculating students will be sent zoom links via their portals for their participation,’’ Ehanire said. (NAN)

