UNIBEN governing council commiserates with family of murdered student

Share the news













The Governing Council of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) have commiserated with the Omozuwa family and the entire university community over the rape and murder of one of its students, Miss Vera Omozuwa.

The acting Chairman of the council, Dr Daniel Mwanmut, in a statement issued on Monday by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Dr Benedicta Ehanire, described the actions of the perpetrator(s) as heineous and inhumane.

Mwanmut urged the family, university authorities, members of staff and students of the institution to take solace in the fact that the young girl lived a focused life.

He also called on the Edo government and law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned to fish out those involved in the gruesome murder and bring them to book.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Omozuwa, a 23-year-old student of the university, was raped by a gang of unknown men on May 27 and died few days later at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH). (NAN)

Related