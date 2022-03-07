UNIBEN final year student hit by armed robbers’ bullet, dies

By Usman Aliyu

Miss Susan Oboh, a final year student of the University of Benin, who was reportedly hit by armed robbers’ bullet on March 3, in Benin, is dead.

Oboh, a 600 level student at the Department of Pharmacy, was said to have died at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital on Saturday night after efforts to save her life by medical personnel failed.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) learnt that Oboh became a victim of the unfortunate incident when she was seeing off her visitor at the Osasogie area, a community close to the university gate.

A source told NAN that the deceased was rushed to the university teaching hospital while funds were raised through various social media platforms.

“The death has thrown the university community into mourning because Susan was very nice, jovial and enterprising.

“She was billed to graduate in April except for the ongoing ASUU (Academic Staff Union of Universities) strike,” said the source.

While the university management is yet to react to the development, Foster Amadin, President of the Students Union in the institution, described the loss as saddened.

Amadin told NAN that the union would join hands with the police to ensure justice was served in the matter.

“Basically for now, it is a moment of grief for the university community. We are not really happy the way it went and of course, there could be a way to push for justice.

“We want to know what really happened. We will be making a move to the police division to gather more information, and know what they already have in their file.

“As well, we will be doing our own procession in school just to honour her. Before now, in our own particular order and ability, we have tried.

“We donated blood when it was needed and contributed finance when money was needed. But God is the ultimate and final healer.

“We are not happy as it happened; we are grieved and we just pray for the family to bear the loss,” he said.

The students union leader, however, urged government to scale up security around the university environment.

The Public Relations Officer of Edo command, Mr Kontong Bello, confirmed the development to NAN on Monday in Benin, saying investigation has commenced.

“Yes, it was reported at the Ugbowo Division that she was shot and there is yet to be any arrest in that respect,” said the police spokesperson. (NAN)

