UNIBEN female professor emerges president of society for experimental biology

By Usman Aliyu

A professor of biochemistry at the University of Benin, Prof. Ehimwenma Omoregie, has been elected President of the Nigerian Society for Experimental Biology (NISEB).

Uniben’s Public Relations Officer, Dr Benedicta Ehanire, said in a statement on Tuesday in Benin.

According to her, Omoregie emerged victorious at a keenly contested election in the Southern Delta University, Ozoro, Delta.

The chairman of the Election Committee, Prof. Olalekan Adeyemi, who oversaw the electoral process, commended the integrity of the exercise.

Ehanire quoted Olalekan to have expressed confidence in the leadership capacity of Omoregie and other newly elected officers to steer the society forward.

The university’s spokesperson described the new president as widely recognised for her groundbreaking research on the therapeutic properties of indigenous medicinal plants.

This, she said, include the their application of the medicinal plants in treating inflammatory diseases and conditions linked to protein energy malnutrition.

A distinguished academic and administrator, she said, Omoregie had served in several capacities at the University of Benin, including her role as Chair of the Post-UTME Committee in 2020.

She said Omoregie currently sits as the institution's director of TetFund Projects and the World Bank-NUC Centres of Excellence of the university.