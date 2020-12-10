UNIBEN appeals to Post-UTME candidates to repeat examinations

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) has appealed to candidates who sat for the Tuesday institution’s Post University Tertiary Matriculation Examination (POST – UTME) to return for the exercise.

Dr Benedicta Ehanire, Public Relations Officer of the university, said this in a statement issued on Thursday in Benin.

Ehanire said: “They have no cause to worry as those whose submissions were affected in two of the centres by a technical hitch resulting from power cut on campus have been advised, via their e- mails to return for the examination.