UniAbuja V.C urges newly inducted veterinary doctors to uphold professional ethics

The Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja (UniAbuja), Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, has urged newly inducted Veterinary Medicine graduands to uphold ethics of the profession in carrying out their duties as veterinary doctors.

Na’Allah, who was represented by Prof. Ukherto Moti, Dean, School of Post Graduate Studies, UniAbuja, gave the charge at the 10th oath-taking and induction for the graduands on Thursday in Abuja.

The event had the theme “Exploring the unique contributions of veterinarians to national and global health: A focus on health regulation, disease prevention, and community health.’’

He said that the members of academic staff of Veterinary Medicine in the institution had partnered with the students to achieve the feat.

“You have come out today as true and well baked professionals in this noble profession; I charge you all to keep the good name of this institution as you carry out your duties as veterinary doctors in the society,” he said.

He thanked the academic staff of Veterinary Medicine for being consistent in producing veterinary doctors.

On his part, the acting Dean, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Prof. Hudu Mikail, urges the inductees to be of impeccable character; apply professional and ethical standards in their practices.

Mikail urged them to be good ambassadors of the faculty and the profession.

“Henceforth, you will be faced with the challenges of translating the knowledge gained from veterinary school into skills and your skills into clinical practice.

“Addressing national and global health problems could be some of the biggest challenges you may face depending on where you find yourselves as a veterinarian.

“Controlling zoonotic diseases and taking part in the world one health agenda is your responsibility,” he said.

He said that the profession was charged with delivering optimal animal healthcare, advocating for animal welfare and protecting public health.

The dean said that veterinarians were strong advocates and great stakeholders of the one health concept.

Mikail added that the one health approach recognised that the health of people was closely connected to the health of animals and the shared environment.

He appreciated the management of the university for the construction of a 100 seater, multiuser laboratory for the faculty and the move to construct a new Veterinary Teaching Hospital outside the campus for effective veterinary services.

The President, Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN), Dr Aishatu Baju assured the graduands that their interests as young veterinarians would be protected.

Baju, who was represented by Dr Femi Kayode, Chief Executive Officer, Farm Alert, said the council in order to improve on the quality of service delivery had introduced four technology which included veterinary seal, the veterinary APP, digitalised veterinary practice license and geo mapping of veterinary practice premises.

She said the innovation was aimed at addressing quackery in the profession and enhancing the efficiency of service delivery.

He urged the graduands to show utmost respect to their senior colleagues in the profession and abide by all the rules governing VCN.

“As you take your oath today you carry the torch of this noble profession and you are charged with the responsibility to ensure you are duly registered with VCN.

“Ensure that you observe the ethics of the profession faithfully, pay your annual retention fees and renew your practice license”, she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highlight of the event was the presentation of awards to the graduands and to the overall best graduating student, Ms Danboyi Ihotu, who bag over 10 awards. (NAN)

By Uche Bibilari