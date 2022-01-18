UniAbuja inaugurates staff audit committee

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja, FCT, has set up an ad hoc committee to look into the employment and promotions of staff in the University between 2011 – 2021.



Dr Habib Yakoob, Head, Information and University Relations, in a statement issued in Abuja, on Tuesday, said that the committee was inaugurated on Jan. 17, at the Vice-Chancellor’s conference room.



The Chairman, Governing Council of the University, Prof. Ahmed Mohammed, in the statement said the Committee was inaugurated to check proper staff mix, staff strength and requirements of various segments of the University.



According to Mohammed, the Ad hoc committee will look at employments and promotions made by the University from 2011- 2021 and the original certificates of all claims made by staff in their files.



“The positions staff were appointed and promoted during the period, if they met laid-down requirements and were well deserved, identify where staff were over placed or under placed and make appropriate recommendations for adjustments, where necessary.



“Provide Council with vital data on the number of academic staff, department by department, staff mix to see whether or not the university is conforming with the requirements of the National Universities Commission (NUC).



“The number of non-academic staff vis-a-vis senior and junior staff; and the total number of security personnel.



”The Committee would provide statistical information in line with the requirements of the Federal Character Commission, identify and make recommendations on all establishment breaches observed within the ten-year period and those responsible for them.”



“The Committee was given a month in which to conclude its assignment and make its report available to the next Council meeting for consideration,” he said.



The vice-chancellor, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, described the establishment of the committee as a right step in restoring the integrity of the University which, he said, demonstrated the great changes taking place in the institution.



Na’Allah appealed to the committee members to carry out their assignment with the fear of God and ensure that they did the right thing without minding whose ox was.



“We have to break away from our troubled past by doing the right thing, because it is only by doing the right thing that we can show the world that we are not only a serious University, but prepared to provide credible leadership in the university system.



“We can’t be great if we do not know what we are doing, and this is a great step in letting the world know that we are serious about standards. This is about integrity and the results of this audit will be very helpful in moving this university to greater heights.



“People misunderstand this kind of auditing to mean it would lead to retrenchment; but audit is important to update our records and keep them straight.



“We are not out to victimize anybody; whatever we shall do will be in accordance with the laid-down rules and regulations as provided by the law,” he said.



He said members of the committee are Prof. Saint Gbilekaa, representative of the Senate; Dr Kasim Umar, representative of the congregation; Dr Patrick Uju, representative and Malam Yahya Mohammed, Registrar and Secretary to the Council. (NAN)

