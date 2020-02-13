UniAbuja graduates 26 first class, 10,331 students

The University of Abuja says it will graduate 26 first class among the 10,331 graduating students on Saturday, Feb. 15, from various faculties and departments in the University.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’allah, made this known during a news briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

Na’allah, who assumed office July 1, 2019 is the former Vice Chancellor, Kwara State University (KWASU) and took over from Prof. Micheal Adukwu.

The VC urged the graduating students to seize the opportunity provided by the academic environment to contribute their quotas to the development of the country.

He said out of the total number of graduating students, 26 made first class, 866 made second class upper, 2, 217 made second class lower while 339 graduated with third class and 52 with pass respectively.

However, the VC disclosed that the university would introduce entrepreneurship programs from 200 level to help to address unemployment and youth restiveness in the country.

He, therefore, urged the graduating students to rise to the challenges of unemployment in the country by being creative toward their self-reliance.

However, he advised the incoming students to take their studies seriously and shun any form of indiscipline that is not tolerated in the university. (NAN)

