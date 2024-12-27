UniAbuja council approves promotion of 154 staff members, 33 to professorial rank

By Uche Bibilari

Gwagwalada (FCT), Dec. 26, 2024 (NAN) The Governing Council of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja), chaired by Air Vice Marshal Saddiq Kaita (Rtd), has approved the promotion of 154 members of staff to various ranks.

The Acting Director, Information and University Relations, UniAbuja, Dr Habib Yakoob, made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The university spokesperson said the promotions were approved during the council’s 98th regular meeting held in Dec. 10th, 11th 12th and 14th.

Yakoob explained that among the academic staff, 19 were promoted to the rank of professors, 14 to associate professor, 20 to senior lecturer, six to lecturer 1 and one to lecturer II.

He also said that 94 non-teaching staff were promoted across various ranks, two to deputy director, six to assistant director, and others to different grades.

He gave the breakdown of the promotions to include; specialties such as automobile engineering, energy engineering, library management, international economic law, environmental and development law, political sociology, media and conflict studies.

Also, cardiology, educational administration and planning, medical microbiology, banking law and policy, science education, curriculum studies, English language education, social studies education, sociology of dance, and applied geophysics.

According to the statement, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Aisha Maikudi, in her congratulatory message to the promoted staff, commended them for their dedication, hardwork and discipline.

Maikudi said that the university was committed to ensuring timely promotions for all deserving staff, with the support of the Governing Council.

“These promotions reflect the University of Abuja’s commitment to fostering excellence, recognising merit, and encouraging growth among its staff.

“I, therefore, congratulate all the promoted individuals and urge them to continue contributing to the university’s vision of academic and professional distinction and excellence.

“All outstanding backlogs of promotion cases have been meticulously reviewed and resolved, ensuring fairness and recognition for deserving staff.

“The remaining cases are now awaiting external assessment reports, reflecting the university’s commitment to transparency, meritocracy, and timely career progression for its workforce,” she said. (NAN)