UniAbuja Convocation: 41 students bag First Class degrees

The University of Abuja (UniAbuja) says 41 final year students will be conferred with First Class degrees at its 28th Convocation, slated for Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.

The Vice-Chancellor (VC), University of Abuja (UniAbuja), Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, made this known during the pre-convocation press briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

Na’Allah said that a total of 7,896 students would be involved in the convocation, adding that 151 of them will be PhD recipients and 742 Masters and professional Masters would also be graduating.

He said 41 students would be graduating with First Class, 1,845 with Second Class upper, 4,842 Second Class lower, 1,075 with Third Class and 50 with passes.

The vice-chancellor also said that 971 would be graduating from the Centre for Distance Learning and 383 with Post- Graduate Diploma.

He said that the university was training students that would stand on their own after graduation and not be a parasite to the nation.

According to him, students must register a company with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) as one of the requirements for graduation.

Na’Allah also noted that the institution would be starting a foundation, to be called the University Foundation, which would engage individuals from outside the university to run the foundation exclusively.

“The vice-chancellor or Council of the university will have no power whatsoever over the foundation, which cannot spend a kobo of its money outside the university.

“The foundation will, on a yearly basis, decide on what project to invest their money on either support infrastructure or research work within the university.

“This will help to strengthen the university in the future,” he said.

The VC also said that the university has established four new faculties namely: Nursing, Pharmacy, Communication and Media Studies and Environment of Natural Sciences with different departments.

“These faculties began their academic studies in the 2023/2024 academic year.

“The institution will be launching a formal system against sexual harassment, designed to curtail the menace of sexual harassment among students and staff.

“The university is working with family home funds to get support to build staff quarters inside the campus,” he said.

Na’Allah expresses the hope that these projects would be sustained. (NAN)

By Uche Bibilari