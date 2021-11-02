Uniabuja abduction: Rescue move begins amid massive security — Police

Commissioner of Police in FCT, CP Babaji Sunday, says a combined team of policemen and soldiers have been mobilised to Staff Quarters of University of Abuja where gunmen abducted four persons on Tuesday.

police have also dispatched tactical and conventional to main and satellite campuses of university to ensure safety of residents,” Police Public Relations Officer Josephine Adeh, said in a statement.

police said commissioner of police “gave order following report that some armed criminals invaded university’s Staff Quarters located at Giri community of FCT in the early hours of Tuesday.

“A combined team of police and personnel of Nigerian Army, 176 Guards Battalion, were swiftly mobilised to area to protect the citizens”.

 

police urged the residents to be calm, promising security forces had been working with the locals in the area towards rescuing the victims.

The commissioner also assured the residents perpetrators would be arrested and brought to book.

The police give 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 as telephone numbers to contact in case of emergency on security.

The public relations of the University, Dr Habib Yakoob, who confirmed the abduction said that safety officers, in conjunction with security personnel, had also been mobilised to secure the staff quarters.(NAN)

