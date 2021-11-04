UniAbuja Abduction: NBA Vice Chairman sues for increased security surveillance in FCT

Ebosetale Aigbefoh, the Vice Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Gwagwalada Branch, Abuja, has called for increased security surveillance in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, to help address security challenges.

Aigbefoh made the call on Thursday, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gwagwalada, to condemn the recent abduction of some lecturers of the University of Abuja in Gwagwalada.

He called for the immediate release of all the adopted persons, including Omeiza John Obansa, a member of the NBA Gwagwalada Branch and his father, Prof. Obansa James, of the Economics Department.

The legal practitioner said there is the urgent need for security agencies to step up surveillance, especially aerial surveillance, through adequate patrol in order to secure lives and properties of the people.

According to him, there is the need for everyone to be security conscious at all times to guard against continues kidnapping and armed robbery in the area.

“There should be more deployment of police patrol teams at strategic locations, including Keffi, Lokoja-Abuja road to Gwagwalada,Tungan Maje, Zuba and beyond to ensure efficient and effective surveillance of the FCT.

“More security outfits should be established, especially in vulnerable communities like Tungan Maje in the FCT where insecurity had become worrisome lately.

“But then, security is everybody’s concern, so all hands should be on deck to ensure the protection of lives and property in all the communities in and around the FCT,” he said.

However, he urged the security agencies to close ranks and work in synergy among themselves in order to strengthen security operations in the FCT.

He added that the residents can also do well by reporting any suspicious person or persons or even activities in and around their neighbourhoods to the nearest police station. (NAN)

