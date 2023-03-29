Uni-Ilorin rejoices with AbdulRazaq on his re-election

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

The management of the University of Ilorin has congratulated Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on his re-election.

The congratulatory message was signed by the university’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, and made available to newsmen in Ilorin on Tuesday.

According to Akogun, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Wahab Egbewole (SAN), described the governor’s victory as “a reward for the outstanding performance in the last four years”.

Egbewole was further quoted to have also described the victory as “a clarion call to do more in another four years”.

The statement added that the management, staff and students of the university were not surprised by the renewal of the governor’s mandate.

It argued that “AbdulRazaq actually earned it”.

It added that the governor had made efforts in ensuring that he left the state better than it was when he assumed office in 2019.

The university maintained that the governor distinguished himself “in the realms of peace building, provision of quality

education and massive infrastructure development, among others”.

It commended the governor for the ongoing construction of a flyover bridge at Tanke area of Ilorin.

The statement explained that when completed, the bridge would enhance transportation to and fro the university’s main campus and its environs.

It commended the government and people of Kwara for their consistent support to the university over the years and asked for more of such positive collaborations.

It also thanked the governor for finding several graduates of the university worthy of holding sensitive positions in his administration.

It explained that products of the university were deliberately trained and equipped in different fields to serve the people selflessly and competently in any capacities they found themselves.

The university appealed to the governor to assist in the maintenance of the Tunde Idiagbon Road, connecting the institution with the town.

It also appealed for the illumination of the road to ensure security of lives and property of the people of the area, including the undergraduate tenants.

He promised that the university would continue to support government’s development agenda through relevant researches and other forms of meaningful community services by the staff and students. (NAN)