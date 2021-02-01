Uni-Abuja students protest hike in tuition fee, others

Students of the University of Abuja, Gwagwalada, FCT, on Monday staged a protest onthe Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Expressway and main entrance to the campus against alleged hike in tuition fee and other issues.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the students were also seen carrying placards with different inscriptions kicking against alleged closure of the portal meant for the payment of school fees and others.

Oladeja Olawale, the Student Union Government (SUG) President, who led the protest told NAN that major demands of the students included reopening and extension of school fees portal to the end of the session.

Others, according to him include scraping of late registration fee, review and reduction in school fees ahead of next session and postponement of first semester examination from Feb. 8 to March 8.

Olawale said the expressway would be closed with the protest continuing till all their demands were met by the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na-Alllah.

Reacting, the Public Relations officer of the University, Habib Yakoob, said the management would sit with the students union to address their demands.

NAN reports that the protest led to a serious gridlock on the expressway with motorists and other road users spending hours before reaching their destinations. (NAN)