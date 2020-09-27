Uni-Abuja promotes 10 lecturers to professors, associate professors

Share the news













The Governing Council of University of Abuja has approved the promotion of six academic staff to the rank of professor and four others to the rank of Associate professors and backdated to 2018 and 2019 academic session.

The Vice- Chancellor of the University, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, made this known in a statement, signed by Head of Information and University Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob, in Abuja on Sunday.

The statement said that the approval was given at the 87th Regular meeting of Council held on Sept. 15 and Sept. 16 at the governing council meeting.

Those newly promoted to the rank of professors include Dr Wasiu Olugbenga Gabadeen, Educational Management; Dr Ogbe Adamu Okuwa, Veterinary Medicine; Dr Idu Edwin Ejoga, Agricultural Extension and Communication.

Others are Dr Pam Z. Chuwang, Field Crops Agronomy; Dr Binta Ibrahim Zaifada, Educational Administration and Planning and Dr Oke Eunice Bose, Educational Management.

Those promoted to the rank of associate professor, include Dr Hamza Na’Uzo, with specialization in Grammar, Semantics and Socio-linguistics; Dr Dada Mathew Sunday, Educational Administration and Planning.

Others also include; Dr Biyaya Beatrice Nwankwo, Community Medicine; and Dr Yunusa Thairu, Medical Microbiology and Parasitology.

Na’Allah, while congratulating the staff, said their promotion was a testimony to their hard work and dedication to scholarship.

“I hereby convey my warm congratulations to all these deserving and exceptional academic staff of the university.

“You have all earned this promotion through perseverance in your various academic fields,” he said.

He tasked the staff not to rest, stressing that this was the moment they must engage in quality research and teaching for the betterment of the University and for national development.

Na’Allah assured that more promotion of academic and non-teaching staff would be treated at the next Council meeting.

According to him, the Council has asked Appointments and Promotions Committee (A& PC) to meet soon to address some issues concerning staff who have applied for promotion as well as resolve all matters concerning interviews and position vacancies.

The professor assured the staff of his continued commitment to creating an enabling environment for research and development that would lift the University to new heights. (NAN)

Related