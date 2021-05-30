Uni-Abuja expels 46 students for misconduct

No fewer than 46 students the University Abuja have been expelled by the Senate for their involvement various acts misconduct. Habib Yakoob, Head, Information and University disclosed this a statement Abuja on Sunday.

Yakoob said the misconduct was a breach their sworn matriculation oath.

He said five other students were rusticated for one semester while the cases three others involved sundry offences be retried, as seven accused persons were exonerated, discharged and acquitted.

“Senate at its 175th Regular Meeting held on 27,  considered the report and recommendations of the Students Disciplinary Committee and after due diligence, approved the  expulsion, rustication, retrial  and exoneration of the affected students.

“The expelled students cut across several departments, while 15 of the students are in their 400 level, 20 in 300 level, eight in 200 level and three in 100 level.

“The affected students have been directed to handover any university property in their possession, including identity cards to their heads of departments and units, they have also been advised to vacate the campus immediately.

“The university wishes to restate its unwavering determination to protect its values and strongly warns students to respect and uphold their matriculation oath as they will be held accountable whenever they breach ,” he said. (NAN)

