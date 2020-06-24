Uni-Abuja acquires 2 new ambulances worth N44m

Share the news













The University of Abuja, FCT, has acquired two new ambulances worth 44 million, to help attend to emergency cases for students and workers in the university.

Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, the Vice Chancellor of the University during the commissioning of the vehicles and unveiling of customized uniforms for drivers on Wednesday, said health was paramount in his administration.

Na’Allah said, the ambulances are meant to assist in attending to emergencies and critical health challenges of students and workers in the Universities.

”They said health is wealth and there is no way you can have this population of students who come from all parts of Nigeria and workers who have dedicated so much without having some health assurance.

”We pray that this ambulance will not take any dead body but we are providing some health assurance for the students and workers of the University.

”What we are praying is that whenever we have emergency, the ambulance will be available,” he said.

According to him, the University would also acquire a Fire Service Truck to help attend to any emergency fire outbreak in the campus.

Engr. Jude Nwabueze, the Head of Transport Unit of the University, thanked the Vice Chancellor for acquiring the ambulances and promised to keep them in good working condition.

Nwabueze said it was a step in the right direction, adding that the University for a long time have lacked functional ambulance for emergency purposes. (NAN)

