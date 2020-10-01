Unhealthy rivalry hinders effective healthcare delivery in Nigeria- Foundation

Share the news













Dr Benjamin Olowojebutu, Executive Director and Founder, Benjamin Olowojebutu Foundation (BOF), has decried unhealthy rivalry among medical practitioners in Nigeria.

Olowojebutu spoke on Thursday in Lagos, in commemoration of the country’s 60th Independence Day Anniversary, that it has hindered effective healthcare delivery.

He said: “The health sector has suffered so much due to lack of love, and thereby instigating very profitable medical tourism at our own peril as a nation.

“Our past and present crop of leaders have not exuded the needed love for people toward improving our healthcare sector and galvanising the real change we desire.

“There will never be any considerable improvement in our healthcare sector without love.”

The founder of the foundation said that the COVID-19 pandemic had claimed many lives and brought many into a new normal, thereby changing lives.

Olowojebutu said that the way forward to improving the sector, and developing as a nation, would be when love becomes the focal point of all we do as a nation.

According to him, everybody has a role to play in ensuring that we change the narrative and touch lives everywhere.

“I believe when we show commitment, we will be a country that is committed to her people with genuine love and compassion to take out poverty from the land.

“Also, a country that believes, not only in exporting her human capital, but also creating the right environment for retaining them.

“A country with a very detailed dream and clear vision that makes every citizen inclusive.

“A country that does not only appreciate the product, but also magnifies the process,” Olowojebutu said. (NAN)

