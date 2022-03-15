UNHCR’s Ukraine emergency response receives $200m in donations – Grandi

The UN refugee agency UNHCR said it had reached “record-breaking amounts” of donations towards its Ukraine emergency response.

The agency said companies, foundations and philanthropists contributed over 200 million dollars in just over two weeks towards its response to the Ukraine crisis.

“I want to thank the companies, foundations and philanthropists from around the world for the kindness and generosity they have shown in helping the people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

“Millions are in desperate need of urgent assistance as the crisis deepens.

“I call on the private sector to continue its support,” Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said.

The total number of people who have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, which began on Feb. 24, has exceeded 2.8 million.

At least further two million are displaced within the country, according to UNHCR. (dpa/NAN)

