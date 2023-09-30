UNHCR welcomes U.S. decision to admit 125,000 refugees for resettlement

By Cecilia Ologunagba

The United Nations Refugees Agency (UNHCR) has commended the U.S. for its decision to admit up to 125,000 refugees for resettlement over the fiscal year beginning October.

The UN refugees agency, in a statement on Friday, also highlighted the global need for safe and legal pathways for those forcibly displaced.

UNHCR urged other countries to step up efforts, noting that the U.S. has made significant strides in extending the life-saving solution of resettlement to more refugees in vulnerable situations.

”This is more than doubling resettlement this fiscal year, compared to the previous one.”

It added that the UNHCR would continue to support the U.S. government, civil society organisations and refugees to make the programme a success in the coming year.

“This remarkable demonstration of compassion and leadership will provide many people forced to flee with hope away from home —- an opportunity and a place to rebuild their lives in safety and dignity,” Matthew Reynolds, UNHCR Representative to the U.S. and the Caribbean, said.

“Put simply, it will save and transform many lives,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (MAN) reports that UNHCR estimates that currently over two million refugees are in need of resettlement globally.

In 2022, UNHCR offices around the world referred refugees for resettlement to 25 countries that are offering this valuable solution and demonstrating solidarity with the countries hosting refugees and asylum-seekers.

UNHCR coordinates resettlement globally and ensures its timely and efficient processing.

“While the world continues to grapple with the fall-out of conflict and violence, solutions for the displaced must be expanded.

”These are through resettlement and other legal pathways like humanitarian admission, family reunification and community sponsorship, as well as skill-based education and labour opportunities.”

It added that the U.S. Welcome Corps, a private sponsorship programme for refugees created in January 2023, is an important and innovative contribution.

“It is helping to provide more refugees with access to education opportunities and family reunification.

Seventy-six per cent of the world’s refugees are hosted in low- and middle-income countries,” the UNHCR added.

It then urged more countries to step up and provide resettlement places and other pathways for admission for those hosted in countries of asylum.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

