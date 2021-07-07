UNHCR, Teach For All to create jobs for refugee graduates

UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Wednesday announced the formation of a partnership with the Teach For All global network to create employment for refugee university graduates through a teaching fellowship programme.

“ The partnership will support the inclusion of refugees in host communities.

“The fellowship is described as a pathway to employment through a teaching and leadership development with Teach For All,” the agency said in a release.

UNHCR said the fellowship would be available to DAFI scholars and participants of the UNHCR’s Albert Einstein German Academic Refugee Initiative but the agency did not specify if other graduates registered as refugees would also be eligible to apply.

Globally, only about three per cent of young refugees are enrolled in higher education.

The DAFI scholarship aims to increase the share of young refugee men and women in higher education to 15 per cent by 2030. (Sputnik/NAN)

