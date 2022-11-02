UNHCR donates vehicles, medical equipment to C/River Govt.

By George Odok

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) has donated a fully equipped advanced cardiac and trauma life support ambulance for emergency medical response in Cross River.

The UNHCR also donated one pick-up vehicle to the state government to enhance the security of the host community and refugees in Ogoja local government area of the state.

Mr Tesfaye Bekele, Head of UNHCR sub-office in Ogoja local government area, presented the vehicles to Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River on Wednesday in Calabar.

Bekele also donated 200 vaccine carrier boxes to complement the initial 50 distributed directly to primary healthcare centres in the state.

He said that the donation of the vaccine carrier boxes was to support the state vaccination programme.

He explained that the donation was part of UNHCR way of showing gratitude to the state government for the hospitality granted to the Cameroonian refugees since they started entering into the state for safety.

“Currently, there are over 85,000 Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria and Cross River is hosting over 50,000 refugees majorly in eight local government areas in the state.

“The UNHCR is implementing community projects through Non-Governmental Organisation partners to strengthen basic services such as health, water, sanitation and education to benefit both refugees and host communities,” he said.

Responding, Ayade thanked UNHCR for their care and services rendered to the refugees over the years.

Ayade solicited the support of UNHCR in the area of food supply, adding that the refugee population was increasing daily.

According to him, the refugees need sustained supply of food in order to promote their nutritional value.

Also speaking, Dr Janet Ekpenyong, Director-General of Cross River Primary Healthcare Agency, said that the vehicles would help in accessing hard to reach areas in the state for healthcare delivery.(NAN)

