UNHCR calls for solidarity for 77,000 Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has called on all Nigerians to render support, protection and care for the over 77,000 Cameroonian refugees.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the UN says the 77,000 Cameroonian refugee men, women, and children are registered in Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Benue, Cross River, Enugu, and Taraba.

Mr Tesfaye Bekele, the Head of Ogoja Sub Office of (UNHCR) in Cross River, made the call on Monday in Ogoja local government area during the commemoration of the 2022 World Refugee Day.

The World Refugee Day is commemorated all over the world on June 20 to celebrate the fortitude

and resilience of refugees.

According to him, the 2022 theme is “Whoever, Wherever, Whenever, everyone has the right to seek safety”.

He said that the day should serve as a reminder to the government on the need to do more to prevent and resolve conflict and crises.

He added that it was imperative for government to protect people regardless of their race, nationality, beliefs or other characteristics.

“Today, UNHCR appreciates the support of the Nigerian Government and host communities who

have been exemplary in their support for refugees.

“As we pause to express solidarity with refugees in our communities and around the world, I hope each of us will also acknowledge and admire the drive, determination and contributions made by people forced to flee.

“This year, UNHCR calls for greater support and protection of people forced to flee their homes,

whoever they are, wherever they come from, and whenever they are forced to flee.

“People forced to flee should be welcomed and not discriminated against. To get out of harm’s

way, they might take a plane, a boat, or travel on foot. What remains universal is the right to seek

safety.

“Reaching safety is just a start. People fleeing war or persecution need opportunities to heal, learn,

work and thrive in line with the Refugee Convention and the Global Compact on Refugees,” he said.

Also speaking, Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River, who was represented by Mr Princewill Ayim, Director-General of Cross River Emergency Management Agency, commended UNHCR for their care and support for the refugees.

Ayade said that the number of displaced persons around the world was on the increase, hence the need to render support and care for the refugees wherever and whenever they are found.

He noted that there was a need for government at all levels to show concerted efforts towards resolving all conflicts that leads to crises.

“For us as a state, we have created a conducive environment for the refugees in line with the guidelines embedded in the 1951 convention.

“We have done everything necessary to ensure that the refugees live in peace with the host communities in all the settlements that are in Ogoja local government area with adequate security.

“Today, the chiefs of the host communities are here, including the partners and members of the communities to show empathy for the refugees.

“We are here to tell the world that these refugees need serious protection and support wherever and whenever the flee from persecution,” he said.

Mr Andy Ubon, representative of the office of National Commission for Refugees, assured the Cameroonian refugees of their safety, protection and care in the county.(NAN)

