The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), in collaboration with the American University of Nigeria (AUN), has empowered 250 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) under its Livelihood Programme in Borno.

Speaking at the training and empowerment of the beneficiaries in Maiduguri, on Thursday, the Project Director of AUN/UNHCR Livelihood Project, Mr Kowiyu Gbolahan said beneficiaries of the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund (NHF) were drawn from IDPs, returnees and the host community.

Gbolahan said the 250 beneficiaries comprised of 100 people trained on cap making, 80 people trained on livestock and 70 on micro-businesses.

He said that all beneficiaries were trained in their respective trades and were given starter packs and token amount.

He added that those trained in livestock would be given three goats each comprising one he-goat and two she-goats.

In his remarks, the representative of UNHCR, Mr Gabriel Idoko, urged the beneficiaries to make maximum use of the opportunity to be self-reliant.

Idoko said there would be follow-up visits, mentoring and other needed support to the beneficiaries.

These are to ensure they established and sustained their businesses meant to improve their livelihood.

Some of the beneficiaries, including Aisha Usman, Babagana Mustafa and Dungus Ramat, who spoke on the development thanked UNHCR and other stakeholders for the supports.

They said the programme has impacted positively on their lives. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

