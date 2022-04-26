UNGC to inaugurate climate ambition accelerator programme in China

The United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), is set to inaugurate the Climate Ambition Accelerator (CAA) programme.

It would also publish the Chinese version of the Net-Zero Standard report by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that UNGC is the largest business sustainability initiative worldwide.

Assistant Secretary-General of the UNGC, Sanda Ojiambo, said that these moves aim to support Chinese companies to accomplish the carbon peaking and neutrality goals.

Released in October 2021, the SBTi’s Corporate Net-Zero Standard is the world’s first framework for corporate net-zero target setting in line with climate science.

Ojiambo said that the CAA, a six-month learning programme inaugurated by the UNGC in 2021, aims to equip more companies with the knowledge and skills they need to help halve global emissions by 2030 and to reach net-zero by 2050.

“I am delighted to see more Chinese enterprises are making net-zero strategies and taking concrete actions, private sectors could play a key role in the economic transition by sending strong market signals and providing innovative solutions.’’

She said that data showed that more than 2,800 enterprises around the globe had signed up for the SBTi, including more than 160 Chinese firms.

Ojiambo expressed optimism that the Chinese version report could help more enterprises adopt the standard and support their net-zero commitments.

She called for more Chinese companies to join the initiative, set net-zero targets and seek a low-carbon development, noting that China was the largest developing country in the world and the country’s efforts really matter.

Liu Meng, Head of Asia Pacific Networks of UNGC, said that more Chinese enterprises had jumped on the wagon, including the LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd., the Jinko Solar Co., Ltd., JD Logistics, Geely and the Envision Group.

According to him, the Chinese version of Net-Zero Standard report is expected to benefit Chinese pioneers of large enterprises, Small-and-Medium Enterprises (SMEs) lack of practical instructions on carbon emissions reduction.

Meng said that the CAA programme would offer targeted support to enterprises by helping them develop net-zero strategies and construct a roadmap in the six-month period. (Xinhua/NAN)

