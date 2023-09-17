UNGA: Tinubu, Govs, 3 African Presidents, others to grace FIN’s Forum & Award

President Bola Tinubu, three African Presidents: Lazarus Chakwera (Malawi); Sissoco Embalo (Guinea Bissau) and Hakainde Hichilema (Zambia) have confirmed participation at the annual Foreign Investment Network (FIN) International Trade/Investment Forum & Award Reception at the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States.



Six Nigerian State Governors and seven ministers will also accompany President Tinubu to the global event.



The six Governors are: Hope Uzodinma (Imo); Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom); Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe); Uba Sani (Kaduna); AbdulRahman AbdulRazak (Kwara) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo).



The seven ministers are: Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar; Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Finance, Wale Edun; Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr Mohammed Pate; Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru; Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu; and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite.



In a statement signed by its Chief Operating Officer, Mr Dominic Ajayi, and made available to journalists on Sunday, FIN said the event with a theme titled, “Power for Africa, is poised to drive Africa’s economic prosperity forward through collaboration, innovation and transformative leadership.



Ajayi further disclosed that President Tinubu, Governor Hope Uzodinma and Dr Betta Edu are some of the guest speakers at the event.

He added that the event, holding at the sidelines of UNGA on Wednesday, September 20, will also feature the Chairman of Hinduja Group, Mr Hinduja Prakash, as one of the speakers at the global event.



According to him, FIN is hosting the forum to illuminate Africa’s vast international trade and investment potential.



He said, “At the heart of the discussions is the recognition of strong leadership as a catalyst for unlocking these opportunities, ushering in a new era of transformative growth.

“The crescendo of the event will be a prestigious award ceremony, honoring exceptional individuals and organizations that are charting groundbreaking paths for Africa’s progress.

“This event promises to be a convergence of inspiration, knowledge, and celebration, providing attendees with unparalleled insights

and networking opportunities”

Ajayi further said, “This event is poised to redefine the discourse around energy and development. Set against the backdrop of global challenges, this event will bring together leaders, experts, and stakeholders to deliberate on strategies for enhancing power infrastructure across the African continent.

“Africa stands on the brink of transformative growth, with accessible and reliable energy being a pivotal factor in its development agenda.

“The Power for Africa Conference is designed to facilitate robust dialogues on sustainable energy solutions, exploring how they can drive economic progress, ensure social inclusion, and advance environmental sustainability.”

