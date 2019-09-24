UNGA presidency: Nigeria will not disappoint world, Buhari assures

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in New York assured the world that Nigeria would live up to expectations in its leadership of the United Nations General Assembly.

Addressing world leaders at the ongoing General Assembly Debate, Buhari said Nigerians “ are truly grateful, and shall endeavour to live up to the expectorations and responsibilities thrust upon us’’.

The Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, Amb. Tijani Muhammad-Bande, took office as President of the 74th session of the GA on Sept. 17.

A professor of Political Science and former Director General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS), Kuru, Jos, Muhammad-Bande is the third Nigerian to hold the office in 30 years.

“Amb. Muhammad-Bande is an experienced and seasoned diplomat and I am confident that he will prove to the international community his suitability for this most demanding assignment,’’ he said.

Buhari, who mounted the podium at 11.50 a.m. local time (4.50 p.m. Nigerian time), is the fifth leader to speak after the Presidents of Brazil, United Nations, Egypt and Turkey.