UNGA: Humanitarian Minister briefs Tinubu on high-level SDG meetings

…. Canvases UN support for durable solution to humanitarian crisis in Nigeria

By Chimezie Godfrey

On the first day of the United Nations General Assembly, UNGA, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received a briefing from the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Dr Betta Edu on the sidelines of the gathering of world leaders.

The Minister is among the Ministers and top government functionaries accompanying the President to UNGA.

Her briefing to President Tinubu centered on the Sustainable Development Goal, SDG high-level meeting held on the floor of the United Nations General Assembly Main Hall earlier in the day and the implications for Nigeria, with a commitment for Nigeria to Achieve SDG by 2030.

The Minister shared with the President, her Ministry’s pitch deck and Action plan, as well as an advocacy tool for resource mobilization as a build-up to his speech on Tuesday, the 19th of September, 2023 when he will be addressing the UN General Assembly.

Shortly after Briefing the President, Dr. Edu held a high-level meeting with the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths at the United Nations Headquarters.

At the meeting, she called for collaboration between the UN and the government of Nigeria to provide durable solutions to humanitarian crises and emergencies in the country.

Dr. Betta Edu equally sought support for the presidential Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation Trust Fund, to which she got the full commitment of the United Nations.

The Minister and Griffiths further discussed systematic and long-term responses to relieve Nigeria and her citizens affected by the impact of humanitarian crises.

Dr.Edu also joined the wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, at a side event organized by the Nigeria Governors Wives Forum, where she spoke on the need for Nigerians in the diaspora to support the Renewed Hope Agenda and help rebuild the economy of the nation to pull Nigerians out of poverty; and also support speedy national development.

