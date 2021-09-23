UNGA 76: Vaccines for all key to building back better after COVID-19 – Kenyan President

Equitable global access to vaccines must be at the core of efforts to build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.

Kenyatta told the annual gathering of world leaders for the UN General Debate of the 76th session of the General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York.

“To rebuild successfully requires a worldwide response in confidence and investment to enable production and consumption to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels,” he said in a pre- message.

“The surest to building that confidence is by making vaccines available to the world, in an equitable and accessible manner.”

However, he said the current “asymmetry” in vaccine supply “reflects a multilateral system that is in urgent need of repair”.

Therefore, building back better must see the international community making concerted, structural changes to enable a “quantum increase” in investment and technology transfers.

This not be “charity”, but driven by enlightened self- and solidarity.

“A fast-developing Africa will offer the entire world the benefit of its demographic dividend of youth and vast investment opportunities,” he said.

“Africa can become an engine of sustainable global growth and an exporter of peace and stability and transformative prosperity.”

With economic linked to action, and the COP26 UN conference fast approaching, Kenyatta highlighted the need for clear commitments to assist developing country investments in “green” manufacturing.

“A ‘Green Building Back Better’ that delivers jobs and shared prosperity, will win the support of the young generation and intensify the drive towards change action,” he added.

The president outlined steps Kenya is taking to become a leading “green industry” country, starting with to lower greenhouse gas emissions by 32 per cent by 2030, in line with national commitments under the Paris Agreement for change.

Kenya has also implemented a multi-year strategy to pursue higher economic growth while supporting a low-carbon development path.

Turning to other matters on the international agenda, Kenyatta noted that in many countries, state fragility was leading to protracted crises.

This fragility was mainly due to an to manage diversity within nations, he said, thus providing militant and terrorist groups with to create social discontent and control large swaths of territory.

“The tools to deal with these crises are not proving adequate, so we must work to improve their capabilities,” he said.

“The most important task we can undertake is to the competence of to manage both political and social diversity within their nation states.

“Indeed, countries must do so in a that strengthens the trust between citizens and public institutions, and citizens and their leaders,” he canvassed.

Kenyatta said his country’s “tough experiences”, and determination to rise above them, could serve as a good case study for other nations. (NAN)

