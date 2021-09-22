UNGA 76: Buhari assures world leaders of Nigeria’s efforts to preserve biodiversity

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, in New York, assured world leaders that Nigeria had initiated some specific actions tackle and reverse the severe biodiversity loss that was affecting the world.

Buhari spoke in a video message the hybrid High-Level event tagged “Transformative actions for Nature and People” on the margins the 76th Session the UN General Assembly UNGA 76.

Aside championing regional and inter-regional cooperation address the scourge, the Nigerian leader outlined other measures, including the establishment more parks in the country.

“Expansion protected areas including the establishment ten new National Parks across the country as well as the creation Marine Protected Areas pursuant the 30X30 Agenda of the Convention on Biodiversity (CBD).

“Also, the Nigerian government will domesticate relevant international agreements, conventions, as well as laws and policies for the protection and conservation biodiversity”, he said

According him, the country will leverage on the cooperation and partnerships development partners, as well as international and coalitions for concrete against deforestation and biodiversity loss.

He said that the Nigeria would implement more projects on deforestation, increased investments in climate-positive and nature-positive economy for a sustainable environment and land use practices.

He expressed gratitude to the President Costa Rica, His Excellency Carlos Alvarado Quesada, whose country currently chairs the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People (HAC) which Nigeria is also a member and co-chair for the opportunity to be part of “this great event.”

The UN correspondent the News Agency Nigeria (NAN)  reports that Buhari arrived in New York on Sunday to participate in the ongoing 76th Session the UN General Assembly.

He is scheduled to present Nigeria’s statement to the General Assembly on Friday. (NAN)

