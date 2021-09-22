UNGA 76: Buhari assures world leaders of Nigeria’s efforts to preserve biodiversity

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, in New York, assured world leaders that Nigeria had initiated some specific actions to tackle and reverse the severe biodiversity loss that was affecting the world.

Buhari spoke in a video message to the hybrid High-Level event tagged “Transformative actions for Nature and People” on the margins of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly UNGA 76.

Aside championing regional and inter-regional cooperation to address the scourge, the Nigerian leader outlined other measures, including the establishment of more parks in the country.

“Expansion of protected areas including the establishment of ten new National Parks across the country as well as the creation of Marine Protected Areas pursuant to the 30X30 Agenda of the Convention on Biodiversity (CBD).

“Also, the Nigerian government will domesticate relevant international agreements, conventions, as well as laws and policies for the protection and conservation of biodiversity”, he said

According to him, the country will leverage on the cooperation and partnerships of development partners, as well as international organisations and coalitions for concrete action against deforestation and biodiversity loss.

He said that the Nigeria would implement more projects on deforestation, increased investments in climate-positive and nature-positive economy for a sustainable environment and land use practices.

He expressed gratitude to the President of Costa Rica, His Excellency Carlos Alvarado Quesada, whose country currently chairs the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People (HAC) of which Nigeria is also a member and co-chair for the opportunity to be part of “this great event.”

The UN correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari arrived in New York on Sunday to participate in the ongoing 76th Session of the UN General Assembly.

He is scheduled to present Nigeria’s statement to the General Assembly on Friday. (NAN)

