UNFPA,stakeholders in Sokoto, satisfied with achievements of COVID-19 project

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Civil Society Organisations and stakeholders in Sokoto on Friday expressed satisfaction with the achievements of the CSO’s COVID-19 Response Project in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stakeholders issued the pass mark when they met, preparatory the handover of the project the state government.

The project commenced in 2020, and is designed last eight months.

The meeting has in attendance, officials from the state of Women and Children Affairs, of Health, traditional leaders, religious and heads of  30 Primary Healthcare Centres.

Speaking at the occasion, Ms Hafsatu Halilu, Coordinator of Planned Parenthood Federation (PPFN) in the state, said the meeting was enable the rubbing of minds on the success recorded by the project, which was about wind up.

“We have invited all the stakeholders  in order hand over the project the state government take charge of the activities.

“Under the Project, we trained no fewer than 90 PHC workers from three selected Areas  of Wamakko, Sokoto South and Dange Shuni,” she said

According her, this is in addition other programmes embarked upon, aimed at assisting the people, especially those in rural areas.

She commended the state government and traditional rulers for their dedication towards ensuring the success of the exercise.

Also in his remarks, Malam Ibrahim Hamidu, the Director incharge of  PHC in Dange, commended UNFPA for the initiative, saying that the training had enhanced their knowledge.

“The gesture had given us a lot of opportunity towards addressing COVID-19 response, GBV, pediatrics care and emergency treatment of Vesicovaginal fistula.

“Moreover, we have been fully equipped with the necessary materials and medical facilities support the living conditions of our community,” he said.

On his part, the Chairman, Volunteer of PPFN, Mr Ibrahim Galadanchi, said he was optimistic that the project would continue impact positively on the lives of the people.

Also speaking, Alhaji Sani Umar-Jabbi, the District Head of Gagi in Sokoto South LGA, said he was happy with the various intervention activities  of UNFPA, PPFN and other CSOs in the state.

Umar-Jabbi said that such activities had continued prove useful in the quest uplift the standard of living of ordinary people. (NAN)

