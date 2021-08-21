UNFPA,stakeholders in Sokoto, satisfied with achievements of COVID-19 project

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Civil Society Organisations and stakeholders in Sokoto on Friday expressed satisfaction with the achievements of the CSO’s COVID-19 Response Project in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stakeholders issued the pass mark when they met, preparatory to the handover of the project to the state government.

The project commenced in November 2020, and is designed to last eight months.

The meeting has in attendance, officials from the state Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Ministry of Health, traditional leaders, religious leaders and heads of 30 Primary Healthcare Centres.

Speaking at the occasion, Ms Hafsatu Halilu, Coordinator of Planned Parenthood Federation (PPFN) in the state, said the meeting was to enable the rubbing of minds on the success recorded by the project, which was about to wind up.

“We have invited all the stakeholders in order to hand over the project to the state government to take charge of the activities.

“Under the Project, we trained no fewer than 90 PHC workers from three selected Local Government Areas of Wamakko, Sokoto South and Dange Shuni,” she said

According to her, this is in addition to other programmes embarked upon, aimed at assisting the people, especially those in rural areas.

She commended the state government and traditional rulers for their dedication towards ensuring the success of the exercise.

Also in his remarks, Malam Ibrahim Hamidu, the Director incharge of PHC in Dange, commended UNFPA for the initiative, saying that the training had enhanced their knowledge.

“The gesture had given us a lot of opportunity towards addressing COVID-19 response, GBV, pediatrics care and emergency treatment of Vesicovaginal fistula.

“Moreover, we have been fully equipped with the necessary materials and medical facilities to support the living conditions of our community,” he said.

On his part, the Chairman, Volunteer Organisation of PPFN, Mr Ibrahim Galadanchi, said he was optimistic that the project would continue to impact positively on the lives of the people.

Also speaking, Alhaji Sani Umar-Jabbi, the District Head of Gagi in Sokoto South LGA, said he was happy with the various intervention activities of UNFPA, PPFN and other CSOs in the state.

Umar-Jabbi said that such activities had continued to prove useful in the quest to uplift the standard of living of ordinary people. (NAN)

