UNFPA, Yobe Govt. train women on contraceptive management

By Ahmed Abba

The United Nations Development Population Fund (UNFPA), in collaboration with Yobe Government, trained women on Contraceptive Logistic Management Information System (CLMS) in Damaturu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme is being implemented through the state’s Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

Hajiya Mairo Hassan, the State Reproductive Health and Family Planning Coordinator, said during a three-day workshop on Wednesday that the training was basically for Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Coordinators in the 17 local government areas of Yobe.

Hassan said it was also intended to ensure that the MCH coordinators account for the family planning commodities being used at the service delivery points of the health facilities across all the local government areas.

The representative of UNFPA, Mr Fred Atsenokhari, said the 22 participants for the training were drawn from the state primary healthcare units and MCH coordinators.

He added that the participants were expected to step down knowledge acquired to their colleagues who were not opportuned to attend the programme. (NAN)

