UNFPA treats 34 VVF patients in Adamawa

No fewer than 34 women have benefited from the free Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) surgery in Yola, Adamawa.

The surgery was organised by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in collaboration with Fistula Foundation Nigeria (FFN).

VVF is an abnormal opening between the bladder and the vagina that results in continuous and unremitting urinary incontinence. The entity is one among the most distressing complications of gynecologic and obstetric procedures.

The most common causes of VVF are obstructed labour, early marriage, poverty, and women’s limited control over the use of family resources.

Women and girls with this disability are often abandoned by their husbands and isolated from the community due to the smell and associated shame of urine leakage.

However, the condition can be corrected through surgery to repair the anomaly.

Alhaji Musa Isa, Director of the FFN, said the surgery was conducted at the Specialist Hospital, Yola between June 21 and 25.

Isa said the exercise was also supported by the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative programme.

He said the surgery was conducted by a team of globally recognised professional surgeons capable of attending to fistula complex cases.

The target, he said, was for 50 patients but reduced to 34 due to lack of available bed space.

He urged the Adamawa State Government to provide enough bed space to enhance participation in the the next round exercise.

The director called on those who were yet to be operated to exercise patience and show up for the next round exercise.

“We hope to organise another free surgery in the next three to four months.

“We urge the state government to provide more bed space to accommodate aleast 100 women living with fistula,” he said.

Also commenting, Dr Sa’ad Idris, the Lead Surgeon, described the exercise as successful.

“It is not just about the number, rather the complexity, meticulousness and how complicated the cases are.”

He, therefore, commended staff of the hospital for their tireless efforts during the exercise.

“They are determined and want us to continue because they have the patients at heart, very respectable and ready to work.

“These dedicated workers need more training and I hope the UNFPA will train them,” he said.

The surgeon further advised patients to adhere strictly to the medical advice to improve their health status.

Some of the patients, Fatima Mohammed and Saratu Kita, lauded the gesture and promised to ensure strict adherance to the medical advice. (NAN)

