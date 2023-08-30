UNFPA trains security personnel on SGBV in Borno

By Yakubu Uba

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), has commenced training programme for the police and other security personnel on handling Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) issues in Borno.

In his speech at the opening ceremony of the five-day training programme, the Permanent Secretary,Borno Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Alhaji Mohammed Hamza, lauded UNFPA for its sustained interventions as a Lead Partner in reproductive health in the state.

Hamza said that the training was timely and significant for security personnel in the region.

“It is very important because this is the first time we are witnessing training of our security agencies on GBV and other related sexual violence where almost two million individuals are in need of GBV intervention in North East States in 2023.

“Borno has the greatest percentage (48%), Adamawa (34%) and Yobe (18%).

“This training will enable our security personnel to stand together with our traditional rulers in solidarity, not just as citizens of Borno or Adamawa.

“But they will do so as global citizens committed to shared cause, the eradication of sexual violence at all lives and human endeavours, ” Hamza said.

While noting that access to justice for GVB survivors remains essential in realization of women’s right as highlighted by UNFPA and GBV actor, Hamza urged all stakeholders to ensure that survivours have access to justice without delay.

He lauded the efforts of Borno Police Command, FIDA and NAWOJ, among others, in fighting and strengthening GBV prevention and services to conflict affected women and children in Borno.

Hamza reiterated the commitment of Borno government and partners to the protection and provision of quality access to medical care and justice to survivors.

“I want to make it clear that the present administration the leadership of Gov. Babagana Zulum has a great concern and commitment to the plight of women folk.

“It has also put the required machinery in place to support the police and partners to end sexual violence.

“Let me appreciate our partners who are at the forefront of providing vital support and protection to victims/survivors.

“UNFPA has been instrumental in facilitating treatment and training of survivors in various skills and trades at all levels, ” he said.

Also speaking, the Director, Women Affairs, who is in charge of GBV sub sector in the ministry, Hajiya Falmata Umar, said that the training would bolster the fight against SGBV in the state.

“This is what we have been waiting for a long time and UNFPA being the lead in the state on GBV has made it a reality,” Umar said.

She added that the fight against SGBV had recorded huge success with the interventions of UNFPA, adding, “many people are now more enlightened and are opening up against the menace.”

Some of the topics at the ongoing training include: GBV Attitude and Perception, Services needed by GBV Survivours and Referral, GBV Case Management, Review of GBV Legal Framework Penal Code.

Others were: Role of Forensic in GBV Crime Investigation, Safety, Security, and Protection of Survivors and Witnesses, Police Act, VAPP Law and Child Right Act. (NAN)

