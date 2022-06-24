UNFPA, Sokoto Govt train 50 security personnel on implementation of VAPP law

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has supported Sokoto State Government in training 50 officers of Nigeria Police and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on the implementation of Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that participants were also trained on handling different cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV), for right investigation and prosecution.

Speaking at the training on Friday in Sokoto, the Director, Women, in the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Hajia Habiba Ahmad, said the exercise was being funded by Global Affairs, Canada.

Ahmad said the training was aimed at enhancing the capacity of personnel who were investigators and handlers of GBV cases in the society.

She said participants were expected to educate others in their various institutions as a stepdown training in the effort to widen the scope of the exercise.

In a Goodwill message, UNFPA Representative, Mrs Gloria Enuaze, described the exercise as relevant and timely.

She urged participants to be more responsive in their duties towards safeguarding students, especially girls from the GBV occurrence.

Enuaze urged them to educate others in their environment and called for more collaborations and actions to tackle cases of GBV.

NAN reports that resource persons included Mr Joseph Julius and Dr Ahmad Musa, who took participants on various forms of GBV, causes, consequences and handling techniques. (NAN)

