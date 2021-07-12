UNFPA, PPFN train heads of PHCs, youths, on phone applications to access reproductive health

Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria (PPFN), in collaboration with UN Population Fund (UNFPA) trained stakeholders in Borno on use of mobile phone applications to access sexual reproductive health services.The Borno Programme Officer of PPFN, Mrs Hadiza Umar, said in Maiduguri that the traning was funded by UNFPA as part of COVID-19 project for Civil Society Organisation’s engagement known as “text4life and community action plan.”

Umar said participants for the project included heads of the 34 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in Maiduguri Metropoltan and Jere Local Government, as well as five persons from each community, including youth and women leaders.

She urged the participants to ensure maximum use of the opportunity to ensure that the COVID-19 pandemic did not affect healthcare delivery, particularly reproductive health services.

Mrs Binta Mustafa, the Facility Manager of Gomari Ward Primary Healthcare Centre, and her counterpart, Mrs Yagana Modu of Gwange Ward, lauded PPFN and UNFPA for organising the training, saying it would enhance their services to patients at the PHCs.

“Some Gender Based Violence (GBV) survivors who may not want to come out can use this opportunity to text us for urgent attention,” Modu said.A participant, Fati Galadima, said the training was a big boost and that better results should be expected.

Galadima said some challenges that could affect the project were identified and would be forwarded to relevant stakeholders for necessary action. (NAN)

