UNFPA pledges operational support for Ebonyi fistula centre

By Uchenna Ugwu

Abakaliki, June 2, 2The United Nation’s Population Fund (UNFPA), has promised to provide operational supports for the National Obstetrics Fistula Centre (NOFIC), Abakaliki.

The Head, UNFPA Calabar Office, Marija Rakovic, made the promise on Thursday in Abakiliki when her team visited the centre.

Rakovic commended the management of the centre for the level of success recorded so far in repairs, rehabilitation and reintegration of fistula patients.

She said that UNFPA would support the centre to tackle some of the challenges plaguing it.

”We are interested in programmes such as the repairs, rehabilitation and reintegration of fistula patients, which have been very successful here.

”This centre is doing a great job, that is not to say that you have no challenges. We have come to see how we can collaborate to support you,” she said.

She said that the UNFPA was committed to viable collaborations that would trigger a more efficient operation at the centre.

The Medical Director of the centre, Prof Johnson Obuna, said the centre lacked adequate facilities for rehabilitation and skill acquisition.

He also said that it required an effective ambulance service for emergencies.

”We run a maternity service that is aimed at preventing fistula. We are encouraging women to take advantage of this service.

”Apart from the free fistula services, we also give maternal and childcare services,” he said.

Also speaking, Wife of Ebonyi Governor, Mrs Rachael Umahi, commended the centre for its support to women with fistula challenges.

Represented by Mr Chukwuma Elom, Coordinator of her pet project, the Family Succour and Upliftment Foundation, Umahi pledged to always support programmes that promoted family and maternal health.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

