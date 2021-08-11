UNFPA organises free fistula surgery for 150 patients in Borno

The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) has commenced two weeks

free fistula surgery for 150 patients in Borno.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the surgery is in collaboration with MultiAid and

Charity Initiative, Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria and Yakubu Gowon Foundation.Obstetric fistula, also known as Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) is an abnormal fistulous tract

extending between the bladder and the vagina that allows the continuous involuntary discharge



of urine into the vaginal vault.The condition, which could be due to prolonged labour, could, however, be corrected through

surgery, to give the sufferers a new lease of life.Zainab Aliyu, the Chief Nursing Officer in Charge of the Fistula Ward at the Maiduguri Specialists Hospital,

told NAN in Maiduguri on Wednesday that so far, 40 patients had registered to benefit from the exercise.She said “the free surgery was launched on Monday and would last for two weeks.“It is a free fistula repair and comprehensive rehabilitation and reintegration campaign targeting



150 patients.”Some of the patients who spoke to NAN lauded the development, which they described as “a big relief.“This has brought succour to us. It is a big relief and we want to thank God and all those involved

in this programme,” one of the patients who simply identified herself as Aisha said. (NAN)

