UNFPA, KDSG sensitise PWDs on SRHR, harmful traditional practices in Kaduna

The Head of Office, UNFPA, Kaduna, Mr Paulin Tshimanga, who addressed the participants, said “the reality is that PWDs have

important contributions, achieverments and leadership they demonstrate in making societies just, equitable, and inclusive.”

According to him, more national laws and policies protect the rights of PWDs than ever before.

He added that “services are increasingly responsive to their specific needs, and there is increased attention in

supporting them to access sexual and reproductive heaIth information and services as well as safe, healthy and satisfying intimate relationships.

“One in five women globally is a person with a disability, yet from households to parliaments, only few are empowered to make decisions that have far-reaching

consequences for their bodies and lives.”

Tshimanga listed some of the denied rights of PWDs to include fundamental choices about their

sexual and reproductive health and rights, the foundation for bodily autonomy,

welbeing and ability to determine their own future.

He, however, said that “change is happening but needed to pick up speedily, as UNFPA’s close collaboration with

movements of women with disabilities has helped to galvanise momentum.

“UNFPA is training health-care providers on specific skills to assess and respond to GBV against PWDs.

“Through the `We Decide Programme’, UNFPA promotes the human rights and social

inclusion of PWDs, particularly women and young people.

“Our goal is to expand access to sexual and reproductive health services, as well as the information

and education people need to make the best choices for themselves.”

Earlier, Dr Elvis Evborein, the UNFPA Reproductive Health Analyst, said the objective of the training was to

promote the health and well-being of PWDs.

He explained that the sensitisation was also aimed at improving PWDs’ knowledge of SRHR, GBV and harmful traditional

practices which result in increased health service utilisation.

Evborein added that the sensitisation was necessary to bridge the gap created for those PWDs left behind in UNFPA’s

programmes.

He urged the participants to be keen in ensuring maximum utilisation of the knowledge to promote their wellbeing.

Also, the Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Disability Affairs Board, Hajiya Rakiya Umar, said

PWDs face a myriad of challenges.

She, therefore, said the sensitisation was timely, adding that “Gov. Uba Sani’s administration is ready to

partner development partners in improving the livelihood of PWDs in areas of health, education and governance.”

He thanked UNFPA, Sights Savers, CHAI and other development partners for championing disability inclusion in the state.

One of the facilitators, Amina Nasir from the Association of the Deaf in Kaduna, said harmful traditional practices

include Female Genital Mutilation, child and forceful marriage.

She said the practices are bad and hamper the development of the girl-child and the society in general.

Nasir also said that prolonged GBV can cause panic attack, depression, stress, poor concentration,

insecurity and compromised memory.

She explained that sexual reproductive health implied that people are able to have satisfying and safe sex life, the

capability to reproduce and the freedom to decide if, when, and how often to reproduce.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that participants were also sensitised on Prevention of Sexual Exploitation

and Abuse (PSEA), and appropriate authorities of reporting cases.

NAN also reports that the sensitisation, on the sideline, featured HIV testing/counselling, family planning counselling,

hepatitis test, and distribution of hygiene kits to participants.(NAN)

By Sani Idris

