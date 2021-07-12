UNFPA, Kaduna State working to address 35% unmet need for family planning – Official

The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) says it is working with Kaduna

State Government to address 35 per cent unmet need for family planning services among women and adolescents.

Ms Mariana Darboe, the UNFPA Programme Coordinator and Head of Office, UNFPA Decentralised Office for Northern Nigeria,

said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Monday.

Darboe added that the UNFPA was supporting Federal Government in the procurement of commodities for

family planning service delivery.

She noted that “we are currently working with the Kaduna State Ministry of Health to secure a N250-million cash backing

by the state government for the procurement of family planning commodities.

“This will go a long way in reducing the 35 per cent unmet need for contraceptives by women and adolescents in the state.

“They are either not accessing the services or have no information on where or how to access family planning services.”

She added that the UNFPA also supported the state’s Ministry of Health and the Primary Healthcare Development Board

in developing the Annual Work Plan for integrated approach to family planning services.

This holistic approach, according to her, will improve access to information, contraceptives and empowerment for women

and adolescents with life skills and livelihood businesses.

“Trained nurses, mentors and Civil Society Organisations are already in communities teaching women and adolescents

about sexual and reproductive health, contraception and equipping young girls with means of livelihood.” (NAN)

