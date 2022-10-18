UNFPA, Kaduna State Govt improving multisectoral capacity to prevent, address GBV – Official

By Philip Yatai

The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) is working with the Kaduna State

Government to strengthen multisectoral capacity to prevent and address Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

Mrs Linda Yakubu, the Director, Development Aid Coordination, Planning and Budget Commission, made

this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Yakubu said that the focus areas are: advocacy, data generation and management, health systems,

psychosocial support and coordination.

She said that UNFPA was supporting the Technical Working Group (TWG) meetings of GBV stakeholders

in the state, where members brainstormed on issues that affect women, girls, boys and even men.

“This is helping the development of ways forward towardsa more survivor-centred and quality service provision.

“It is also improving coordination among the multisectoral GBV actors in the state, with active participation of traditional, religious leaders, and the media.

“The coordination meeting is equally enhancing the existing referral pathways for GBV case management in the state and promoting GBV data collation and reporting across the multisector players for informed programming,” she said.

She said that during review meetings, data management and reporting systems were streamlined for easy access and usage for decision making.

She added that the referral pathways of GBV case management were also reviewed to reflect current survivors’ experiences.

“GBV data across the 23 council areas of Kaduna State are also being reviewed with members, providing critical insights for improved programme performance,” she said.

The director also said that the UN body equally supported the development of Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials on the benefits of accessing legal support services and referral pathways.

This, according to her, will address the issues of low prosecution and conviction rate of GBV cases in the state.

She said that the content of the IEC materials was jointly developed by the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Human Services and Social Development, UNFPA and Planning and Budget Commission.

She said that the materials were developed and printed for distribution to the Sexual Assault Referral Centres and other GBV frontline workers to improve the access of survivors to available legal support.

According to her, sexual, reproductive health and rights, as well as GBV sensitisation messages are also being disseminated across notable mass media platforms in the state.

“A significant number of women and girls were also reached with GBV and sexual and reproductive health services.

“Health and hygiene kits were distributed to 160 vulnerable women of reproductive age, out of which,100 were Internally Displaced Persons in Maraban Kajuru in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

“The remaining 60 were 50 survivors of Vesicovaginal Fistula at Gambo Sawaba General Hospital in Zaria, and 10 persons with disability at the Kaduna State Disability Affairs Board.”

On family courts, she said judges of designated courts have been trained and would soon be mobilised.

She explained that the family courts were part of the requirements for full implementation of the State Child Welfare and Protection Law.

This, according to her, will speed up the dispensation of justice for GBV survivors and ensure perpetrators are accountable.”(NAN)

