UNFPA implements 3-year project to reduce prevalence of GBV, FGM, VVF — Habib

The UN Population Fund (UNFPA), with funding from Global Affairs, Canada, is implementing a three-year project on “Addressing Gaps in Gender Based Violence and Harmful Traditional Practices in Nigeria.” The goal of the project is to reduce the prevalence of Gender Based Violence (GBV), Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF) and early child and forced marriage.

The project is part of a roadmap toward supporting state governments where there is high prevalence of VVF such as Sokoto, Bauchi, Oyo states, with the aim of restoring the dignity of women and girls living with the condition. The information is in a statement issued by Mrs Kori Habib, the Media Associate of UNFPA, to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday. Habib stated that VVF treatment as contained in the project, which kicked off in Sokoto, was to create an enabling environment and provide treatment and care for affected women and girls in Bauchi, Oyo and Sokoto states. She noted that the UNFPA had inaugurated the rehabilitated Goronyo General Hospital operating theatre and patients ward in Sokoto as part of a comprehensive approach to increase access to fistula care for indigent patients.

She added that the fund had earlier inaugurated the rehabilitated operating theatre and patients ward at the Maryam Abacha Women and Children Hospital in Sokoto metropolis in March and equipped the facilities. She explained that UNFPA had provided essential medical equipment and kits, as well as trained healthcare workers on the management of VVF. VVF is an abnormal opening between the bladder and the vagina that results in continuous and unremitting urinary incontinence. The condition can be caused by prolonged labour during childbirth, among other causes, but can be rectified through surgery. Habib noted that “Sokoto State has one of the worst reproductive health indices in the country, with estimated maternal mortality of more than 2000/100,000 live births. More than two-third (71 per cent) of pregnant women in the state never attended antenatal care. “Most of the women delivered at home and less than 10 per cent had skilled birth attendants, exposing them to risk of maternal death, as well as complications, including obstetric fistula.

“UNFPA appreciates the contributions of Sokoto State Government and for the continued collaboration toward ending preventable maternal deaths, ending the unmet need for family planning, and ending GBV and harmful practices, including child marriage and FGM.” She reiterated UNFPA’s commitment to ensuring that “every pregnancy is wanted, every child birth is safe, and every young person’s potential is fulfilled,” in line with the Federal Government’s vision of becoming a country free of Obstetric Fistula by 2030. The media associate expressed gratitude on behalf of the UNFPA, to the donor — Global Affairs Canada, for providing funding support for the project. (NAN)