The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) on Wednesday engaged a cross-section of Nigerian youths on the need for inclusion and solution to challenges confronting them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the engagement was done on the platform of UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), in commemoration of the World Health Day, annually marked on April 7 around the world.

The 2021 World Health Day has “Together for a Fairer, Healthier World” as its theme.

The day is to raise awareness on urgent action to eliminate health inequities and mobilise measures to attain better health for all and leave no one behind, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic caused grave consequences for people already experiencing inequities.

The UNFPA Country Representative, Ms Ulla Muller, described the youth engagement as “a very important step in achieving Sustainable Development Goals.”

Muller urged the youths to drive the desired change with their innovative ideas in various platforms.

The country representative called on youths to always be focused and determined in driving the desired change needed for social and national development.

She said “I want the youths to always be focused and determined to bring about solution to issues affecting them.”

One of the youths, Mr Ekanem Itoro of the UN Joint Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), described youths as “resilient and dedicated people with the capacity to excel in an enabling environment.”

Itoro, therefore, urged government at all levels to create an enabling environment for adolescents and youths to triumph.

Ms Loretta Enofe-Laurel of Girls’ Power Initiative (GPI) Nigeria, said that investment in youths was key to achieving the UN SDGs.

Enofe-Laurel called for inclusion of youths in deliberations for programmes that concerned them. (NAN)

