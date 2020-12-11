UNFPA empowers 70 fistula survivors in Bauchi State

The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) trained and empowered 70 Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF)

survivors in Bauchi State in various trades to rehabilitate and reintegrate them into their communities.

Mr Musa Isa, the Executive Director, Fistula Foundation Nigeria (FFN), a Non-Government-Organization (NGO) and

a UNFPA Programmes Implementing Partner (IP) made this known at the empowerment programme on Friday in Bauchi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the four months training was conducted in 16 local government areas of the state.

Isa said that the programme was to encourage, rehabilitate and empower the affected women to improve physically and psychologically.

He listed the empowerment tools given to the women to include sewing and grinding machines, as well as funds for rearing of animals.

The director said the VVF survivors were also trained in communication techniques to reduce stigmatisation, and advised them to sensitise

and mobilise others to end fistula in their communities.

He thanked the Bauchi State Government for footing the treatment bill of the fistula patients and urged it to make it a priority.

The UNFPA Media and Communication Expert, Mrs Kori Habib, stated that medical equipment, furniture and consumables were provided

to the National Obstetric Fistula Centre in Ningi Local Government Area and General Hospital Gamawa.

She added that “UNFPA’s approach to increasing access to quality fistula care in Bauchi State involves the provision of essential medical

equipment, fistula repair kits, furniture and consumables to the National Obstetric Fistula Treatment Centre in Ningi and the General Hospital

in Gamawa.