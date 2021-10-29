UNFPA donates ICT equipment to Bauchi govt. for fistula survivors –official

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has donated information and Communication Technology (ICT) equipment to the Bauchi state government, for fistula survivors.

Malam Mamuda Ishaq, Senior Information Officer National Obstetrics fistula Centre, Ningi, announced the donation in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday, in Bauchi.

The statement said the equipment was presented by Mrs Deborah Tabara, representative of UNFPA, to the Chief Medical Director (CMD) National Obstetrics fistula Centre, Ningi, Dr Umar Ibrahim, for onward delivery to the General hospital Gamawa Fistula reference hospital in the state.

According to the statement, UNFPA donated the equipment for use by the fistula survivors at the facility, to access information.

“UNFPA has transferred the equipment to the state government for onward delivery to Gamawa General hospital to accept the full title of ownership of the equipment.

“The equipment represents assistance of the UNFPA to Gamawa General hospital to support access to information for fistula survivors.

“The equipment included 43 inch media suite iptv, 4k fistula ward General hospital Gamawa and Sollatek 16A voltage stabiliser,” the statement said.

It added that the CMD, Dr Ibrahim, commended the partnership between the UNFPA, the Fistula Centre, Ningi, and the Bauchi state government for the gesture.

The CMD assured that the ICT equipment would be transferred to the Fistula reference hospital Gamawa General Hospital and would be used judiciously.

The statement also cited the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Health, Mr Ali Babayo, as expressing appreciation to the UNFPA for the gesture, pledging the state government’s preparedness to maintain the relationship.

“He also commended the CMD of National Obstetrics Fistula Centre, Ningi, for providing fistula survivors with services in the Gamawa facility and training of their staff,” the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the equipment, IPTV (Internet Protocol television) is a service that provides television programming and other video content, while the Sollatek 16A voltage stabiliser protects against high voltage, surges/spikes and power-back surges. (NAN)

