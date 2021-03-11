The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), has donated dignity kits worth N5 million to vulnerable adolescent girls in Kaduna State.

The Head of the UNFPA Decentralised Office for Northern Western Nigeria, Ms Mariana Darboe, made this known in a statement in Kaduna on Thursday.

Darboe said the kits contained hygiene and sanitary items, as well as other items explicitly tailored towards the local needs of women and girls of reproductive age.

She said that the donation was to commemorate the 2021 International Women’s Day as part of UNFPA’s continuing Risk Communications and Community Engagement (RCCE) project.

The support, she said, is under the UN Basket Fund support to COVID-19 Response in State.

She also said that UNFPA, in partnership with the Kaduna State Government also presented awards to champions of gender equality and health to also mark the day.

She said that the special event recognised and celebrated 15 gender champions who by their convictions, actions and their influence were changing norms around women and transforming lives.

“They are doing this from the communities and at the state level and are striving each day in the name of humanity.

“This is in line with the highest of moral principles for quality of life and well-being of family members in Kaduna State.

“They were selected from 11 different categories ranging from politicians, civil society organisations, young people, civil servants, religious and traditional leaders, sexual assault centres to media professionals,” she said.

She said that Gov. Nasir El-Rufai, who was among the recipients, was recognised for his sustained efforts to ensure gender equality and equity.

Darboe equally said that the event also featured a photo exhibition by Education as a Vaccine, tagged, “What was she wearing,?” at Fifth Chukker Polo and Country Club Resort, Mararaban Jos.

This, according to her is to maintain the spotlight on sexual violence and advocate for an enhance response by all key stakeholders.

“UNFPA will continue with its mission to deliver a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every child birth is safe and every young person’s potential is fulfilled.” (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

